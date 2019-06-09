LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough Sells 16,164 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $447,904.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daryl Carlough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Daryl Carlough sold 418 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $12,305.92.

On Saturday, March 16th, Daryl Carlough sold 423 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $12,190.86.

On Monday, March 18th, Daryl Carlough sold 812 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $23,085.16.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 34.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 62,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

