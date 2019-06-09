Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) & Limelight Networks (OTCMKTS:LLNW) Head to Head Contrast

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Live Current Media and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -129.51% -108.35% Limelight Networks 0.61% -8.25% -6.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and Limelight Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Limelight Networks $195.67 million 1.80 $9.84 million ($0.02) -153.50

Limelight Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Live Current Media and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Limelight Networks 0 1 3 0 2.75

Limelight Networks has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.73%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Live Current Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media Inc. focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

