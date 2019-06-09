Level Up Coin (LUC) Trading 46.4% Lower This Week

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Level Up Coin has a total market cap of $76,433.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Level Up Coin has traded down 46.4% against the dollar. One Level Up Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $753.97 or 0.09834028 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00039325 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001709 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000655 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin (LUC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. The official message board for Level Up Coin is medium.com/play2live . The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here . Level Up Coin’s official website is play2live.io

Buying and Selling Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level Up Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level Up Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

