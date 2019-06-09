Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Lear by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.07.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Lear’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

