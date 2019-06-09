LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,418,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,253 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,652,000 after purchasing an additional 330,662 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 804,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 60,295 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CL King cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $134,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCII opened at $87.74 on Friday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $59.68 and a one year high of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.65 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

