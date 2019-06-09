Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,348,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 613,650 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up approximately 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $76,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,820,000 after buying an additional 3,050,407 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,933,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,915,000 after buying an additional 1,009,719 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,332,000 after buying an additional 133,971 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,903,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,895,000 after buying an additional 222,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after buying an additional 173,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. 1,272,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,525. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $43.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other news, VP Shannon Breen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $292,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

