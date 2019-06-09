Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 630,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.53. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 18.52%. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $844,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,589,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $71,198.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,787 shares of company stock worth $2,144,425 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/kinsale-capital-group-inc-nasdaqknsl-shares-sold-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.