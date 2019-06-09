King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $459,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 595,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $87.34 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

