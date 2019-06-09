KeyCorp Trims At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Target Price to $14.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.97% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.47. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.43 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,798,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in At Home Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,418,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,544 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,880,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in At Home Group by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 565,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

