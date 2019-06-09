Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,208 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.
In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $205,134.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,056.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,227 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,362.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,028 shares of company stock worth $3,671,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.99 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CNS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.
Cohen & Steers Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.