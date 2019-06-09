Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,002 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 253,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of THR stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 154,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,662. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $777.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

