Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Just Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

NYSE JE opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.69. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $770.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.43 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 47.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Just Energy Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 801.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Just Energy Group worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC set a $5.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/just-energy-group-inc-nyseje-announces-0-09-quarterly-dividend.html.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.