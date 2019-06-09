JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Lessened by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 499.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 121,164 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 598.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.39 on Friday.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

