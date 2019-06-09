JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.04 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 112.4% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $2,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,398,975.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,235 shares in the company, valued at $969,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,289 shares of company stock worth $3,263,288. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.58.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

