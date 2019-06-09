JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 58 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $187.31 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $147.58 and a 1 year high of $191.09.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

