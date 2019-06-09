Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15,162.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,344,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,964,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,173,000 after purchasing an additional 432,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,273,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 963,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 327,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $119.79 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $183.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

