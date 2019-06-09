Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,903,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,603,679,000 after buying an additional 3,486,924 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11,576.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,757,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 74,117,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,892,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,935,000 after buying an additional 435,564 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

JNJ opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/johnson-johnson-nysejnj-holdings-lifted-by-clarius-group-llc.html.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.