Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 191,359 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 98.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,359 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 177,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 79,011 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 362,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $665,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,533.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $203,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,189.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,430. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

