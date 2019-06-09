Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.64 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $176.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $179.53.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/jaffetilchin-investment-partners-llc-invests-1-64-million-in-ishares-sp-500-growth-etf-nysearcaivw.html.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.