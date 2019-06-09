Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings. Iterum Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($6.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($2.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iterum Therapeutics.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.09). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,956.64% and a negative return on equity of 83.95%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ITRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Iterum Therapeutics to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

