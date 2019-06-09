iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

EWC opened at $28.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $29.54.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

