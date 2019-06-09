Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $145.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $169.49.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

