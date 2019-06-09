Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Shares of PSI opened at $50.87 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/invesco-dynamic-semiconductors-etf-nysearcapsi-shares-bought-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.