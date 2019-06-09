Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 245.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.95%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $424,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $905,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

