Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,175 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 5,010.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,498,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $176,620,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,073,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,409,000 after buying an additional 1,511,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,003,000 after buying an additional 1,186,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 365.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,039,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after buying an additional 816,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Nucor stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $68.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 1,253 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $71,408.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,335.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,637. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/insight-2811-inc-acquires-shares-of-5175-nucor-co-nysenue.html.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.