Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells 94,000 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $4,258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ Z opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Corp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,856.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells 94,000 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/insider-selling-zillow-group-inc-nasdaqz-director-sells-94000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.