Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Sells 833 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.69, for a total transaction of $131,355.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,355.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Michele O’connor sold 833 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.54, for a total transaction of $112,904.82.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $162.20 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $73.47 and a 1 year high of $164.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

