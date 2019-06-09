Insider Buying: Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) CFO Buys 5,400 Shares of Stock

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MNK opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.39. Mallinckrodt PLC has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNK. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1,480.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 520,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487,394 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1,129.1% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNK shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

