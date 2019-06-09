Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Inflarx has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

