Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ICD. ValuEngine lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.20. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. Research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd purchased 9,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $28,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 30,188 shares of company stock valued at $82,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 28.8% during the first quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 21.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 51.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

