ICON (ICX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.53 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $168.64 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OOOBTC, HitBTC and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00402917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.85 or 0.02422386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016209 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00149118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016935 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,406,688 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, DragonEX, Huobi, OOOBTC, Bitbns, Rfinex, ABCC, Bithumb, Hotbit, Allbit, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

