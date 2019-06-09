ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) Holdings Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Standpoint Research cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. ICICI Bank Ltd has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $12.47.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

