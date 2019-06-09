IBM (NYSE:IBM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in a report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on IBM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IBM from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IBM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.42.

Shares of IBM opened at $133.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. IBM has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 10.98%. IBM’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

In other IBM news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $274,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

