Humanscape Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $52,226.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00402981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.02421839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00149419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004210 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 108,473,427,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,900,481,004 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

