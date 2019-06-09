Media coverage about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a media sentiment score of -3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

HPQ Silicon Resources stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HPQ Silicon Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.12.

Get HPQ Silicon Resources alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/hpq-silicon-resources-cvehpq-earning-very-negative-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.