Hoylecohen LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,845,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,995 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9,850.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 841,904 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,779,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,803,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after purchasing an additional 389,347 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,663,000 after purchasing an additional 333,726 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

