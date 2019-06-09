HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $32.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $29.36 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $143,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,087.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Ruh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,724.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HomeStreet by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in HomeStreet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HomeStreet by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

