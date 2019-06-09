Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) is OZ Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

OZ Management LP cut its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,962 shares during the period. Hilton Hotels makes up 1.9% of OZ Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OZ Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $316,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,006,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,459 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

