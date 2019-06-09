Helium Price Down 3% Over Last Week (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a total market cap of $432,559.00 and $16.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017006 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00025451 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004367 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001149 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 10,689,700 coins and its circulating supply is 10,341,320 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.