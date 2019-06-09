Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to report $170.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.72 million and the highest is $171.70 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $173.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year sales of $687.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.58 million to $701.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $711.29 million, with estimates ranging from $693.43 million to $728.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $168.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.91 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.40. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.54%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

