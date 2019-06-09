Head to Head Survey: TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) vs. Worldpay (NASDAQ:WP)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Worldpay (NYSE:WP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

TechTarget has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldpay has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TechTarget and Worldpay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $121.33 million 4.45 $12.95 million $0.45 43.49 Worldpay $3.93 billion 9.83 $12.80 million $3.68 33.68

TechTarget has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worldpay. Worldpay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Worldpay shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of TechTarget shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Worldpay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TechTarget and Worldpay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 0 3 0 3.00 Worldpay 0 15 14 0 2.48

TechTarget currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.86%. Worldpay has a consensus target price of $110.62, indicating a potential downside of 10.76%. Given TechTarget’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Worldpay.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Worldpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 11.41% 10.74% 7.81% Worldpay 3.63% 11.28% 4.51%

Summary

TechTarget beats Worldpay on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management. It also provides value-added services, such data analytics and information management solutions, foreign currency management, and various funding options; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. In addition, the company offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. Further, it provides card and statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers. The company serves merchants and financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks through direct sales forces and referral partners. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

