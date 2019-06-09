HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to report $12.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.72 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $11.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $50.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.72 billion to $51.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.61 billion to $54.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 112.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $5,414,680.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,745,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,808 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,908,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,067,000 after buying an additional 258,477 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16,494.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,052,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,683,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,397,000 after buying an additional 268,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,579,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,459,000 after buying an additional 307,157 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,796. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $101.30 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

