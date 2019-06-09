Happycoin Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. Happycoin has a total market cap of $445,144.00 and $840.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Happycoin has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.01869976 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006447 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002056 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000909 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 19,810,515 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

