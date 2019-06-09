Hancock Whitney Corp Has $14.03 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $2,118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 82.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.55.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,911,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $3,053,010.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,236,914. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $257.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

