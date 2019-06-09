Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $919.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.42 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $71,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,284 shares in the company, valued at $933,870.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $273,251.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

