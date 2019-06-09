Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.94 Million Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 106.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $94.00 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.22. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 53.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

