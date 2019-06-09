Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Globant reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.23 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 49,309 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 623,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after buying an additional 376,047 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Globant has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.