Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Position Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200,390 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,014,000 after purchasing an additional 151,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,748 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,298,000 after purchasing an additional 238,254 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,759,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Glaukos by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 837,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.02 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

NYSE GKOS opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Glaukos Corp has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $83.14.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $249,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Position Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/glaukos-corp-nysegkos-position-reduced-by-jennison-associates-llc.html.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.