Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Lifted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 230,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 92,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 557,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $169,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,445. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.35 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

