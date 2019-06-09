Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,337,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $24,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,594,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after buying an additional 1,216,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,076,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,825,000 after buying an additional 83,818 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,327,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,287,000 after buying an additional 246,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,988,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after buying an additional 258,273 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 339.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,941,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 1,499,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,228.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Outfront Media Inc has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Outfront Media from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.87.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/geode-capital-management-llc-raises-position-in-outfront-media-inc-nyseout.html.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.